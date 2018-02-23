Sheffield Wednesday: Special Sheffield Children's Hospital Charity shirts up for auction

The Owls' FA Cup fifth round home shirts, displaying the Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity logo, are now available for auction.

The FA Cup tie last Saturday with Swansea at Hillsborough saw Wednesday don the one-off Children's Hospital Charity sleeve design dedicated to the hospital in a match broadcast live on BT Sports and BeIN Sports.

Adam Reach in the special Sheffield Children's Hospital Charity shirt. Picture: Lynne Cameron/SportImage

The FA Cup allows football clubs the opportunity to wear alternative logos from those of the Premier League and EFL on players’ sleeves. Wednesday worked hand in hand with the Children’s Hospital to generate 'invaluable exposure' for this 'wonderful cause'.

The charity is on course to raise thousands from the shirt sales with Adam Reach's shirt leading the way in the bidding.

Buyers wishing to collect in person must arrange an appointment in advance by calling 0114 271 7203 or emailing support@tchc.org.uk

Bidding will close just before the Owls' take on Swansea in the FA Cup replay on Tuesday 27 February, live on BBC One.

Former Owls chief Carlos Carvalhal and striker Atdhe Nuhiu in the special Sheffield Children's Hospital shirt. Picture: Lynne Cameron/SportImage

To see the signed shirts and to bid in the auction, click here.