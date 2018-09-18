Sheffield Wednesday sex couple ‘not reported to club’ 

The couple said to have carried out a sex act during a match at Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough Stadium have not been reported to the club, Owls chiefs have said.

Yesterday, a Wednesday-supporting mum of two spoke of her disgust after claiming she had witnessed a woman performing a sex act on a man during Saturday’s 2-2 draw between the Owls and Stoke City.

Sheffield Wednesday chiefs say the sex act couple have not been reported to the club.

The tale of the incident, which is said to have taken place on The Kop, has since gone viral being shared by thousands of football supporters around the globe.

The woman, a Twitter user known as @Chezricho, was urged by fellow Owls supporters to raise the matter with the club in a bid to track down the randy pair.

But a club spokesman said today that there had been no official reports of the incident.

Trevor Braithwait, director of communications at Sheffield Wednesday said: “No such incident was reported to the club either during or after the game in question.”

After Saturday’s game, which saw Wednesday come from 2-0 behind to snatch a point, she wrote: “Still can't get over how I saw a woman masturbating a bloke on Kop today. And I'm not joking.”

She added that the man and woman, who were seated behind her, spoke with foreign accents and added: “They spoke in English but both in foreign accents, so both must have been different nationalities. Jeez some people! It was disgusting in any language!”

She said the incident had taken place before Barry Bannan’s 82nd minute leveller which saw the Owls rescue a point.

Describing the sordid incident, which took place in among a crowd of nearly 25,000 she added: “He had baggy shorts on, her hand was up them. Don’t want to remember the rest.”

“Spoilt rest of the match -genuinely didn't know what to do. Sat right behind me. Only just hitting me what actually happened!”