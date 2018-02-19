Sheffield Wednesday season ratings: Adam Reach a ‘revelation’ but Jordan Rhodes struggles

It’s been a tough season so far for Sheffield Wednesday after narrowly missing out on the play-off final to Huddersfield Town in 2017.

The disappointment of missing out on play-off promotion for a second successive season lingered on into the start of the current campaign.

Carlos Carvalhal’s men picked up just one win from their first five games before a crushing 4-2 defeat at home to bitter rivals Sheffield United.

Defeat at home to Middlesbrough in December led to Carvalhal’s sacking with the club 15th in the Championship before he was replaced by Jos Luhukay in January.

Results have picked up under Luhukay with just one defeat in six Championship games and a promising 2-0 win at home to Derby County.

So, as the Owls prepare to enter the business end of the season, we decided to look back on how each player has performed so far.

Our Owls writers have cast their eyes over the Wednesday squad with one player being described as a ‘revelation’ while another has endured a ‘troubled’ season.

Click on the link above to find out how every player, who has played at least five times this season, has fared.