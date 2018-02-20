Sheffield Wednesday new signing Joey Pelupessy dedicates hilarious initiation song to Owls teammates

Have your say

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Joey Pelupessy was forced to serenade his new teammates with the traditional initiation song this week.

Pelupessy, 24, made his Wednesday debut in the Owl's FA Cup triumph over Reading in January after recently arriving at Hillsborough for £500,000.

The midfielder has now featured in every match since the 3-1 victory, including the impressive 2-0 win over Derby County earlier this month.

Although he's already impressed manager Jos Luhukay, Pelupessy faced perhaps his toughest test yet when he was forced to perform the dreaded initiation song.

In keeping with tradition, coach Lee Bullen filmed the Dutch international as he bravely stood atop a chair and introduced himself.

The midfielder announced he would be singing a song called 'Let the sun shine in your heart', which he dedicated to his Wednesday teammates.

Pelupessy confidently leads the signing before urging them to clap along in an impressive solo effort.

Watch the footage in the link above.