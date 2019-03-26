Paolo Di Canio’s time in the Premier League was filled with iconic and controversial moments, escially at Sheffield Wednesday.

The Italian forward hit the front and back pages during his time in England where, as well as Wednesday, he played for West Ham United and Charlton Athletic.

Paolo Di Canio in Sheffield - Credit: Rich John

He also managed Sunderland and Swindon Town where he famously fought with former Owl and Blade Leon Clarke after losing 3-1 to Southampton in the Carling Cup.

From stunning volleys, erratic celebrations and one incredible act of fair play, it’s safe to say Di Canio’s career was anything but botring.

But Wednesday fans will probably remember Di Canio best from one afternoon at Hillsborough when Arsenal came to visit.

Di Canio was famously sent off after pushing Patrick Vieira and kicking Martin Keown during a scuffle before turning his attention to referee Paul Alcock.

After brandishing the red card to the irate forward, Di Canio pushes Alcock in the chest prompting the referee to, somewhat comedically, tumble to the floor.

Despite being handed an 11-game ban, the forward is still seen as a Wednesday legend, scoring 15 goals in 41 appearances.

Di Canio returned to Sheffield on Sunday to regale hundreds of guests with his stories and anecdotes during ‘An evening with Di Canio’.

As well as reminiscing about his glorious football memories old and new, Di Canio also recreated the famous push.

The crowd laughed and applauded as the forward gently tapped the host who did his best Alcock impression, much to the delight of the Di Canio himself.