Sheffield Wednesday legend Paolo Di Canio announces return to city

Sheffield Wednesday football legend Paolo Di Canio is coming back to the city – for a one-off special show.

The Owls hero will be the focus of An Evening with Paolo Di Canio which will take place at the City Hall on March 24.

Paolo Di Canio during his time at Sheffield Wednesday

For the first time ever, Di Canio will be back in the city for the exclusive ‘audience with’ event, which has been organised by Superstar Speakers Events.

READ MORE: The day Paolo Di Canio sent a referee tumbling

City football fans will need no introduction to Di Canio – one of the most talented, enigmatic, fiery and creative players to ever grace the the Premier League.

The Italian enjoyed a sterling career at Juventus, Milan, Celtic, Sheffield Wednesday and West Ham to name a few and and is eager to meet the fans he loved to entertain during his playing days and share countless memories and good times with them.

READ MORE: Paulo Di Canio – the saucy Italian who doesn’t like ketchup

He was named the PFA Scotland Players 'Player of the Year' in 1996-1997, Sheffield Wednesday’s Player of the Year in 1998, Hammer of the Year at West Ham in 2000 and in 2001 was awarded the FIFA Fair Play Award in 2001 as well as winning the Goal of the Season award in the 1999-2000 Premier League Season.

This exclusive show will see a live and unscripted with Paolo Di Canio, reminiscing about his football memories old and new.

Who knows what will happen when Paolo Di Canio takes the stage in Sheffield to give you his ‘off camera’ stories?

READ MORE: Paolo Di Canio faces new questions about political beliefs

There will also be a question and answer session with the audience.

General admission tickets are priced at £25, £35 and £45. Tickets and further details are available from Sheffield City Hall box office.