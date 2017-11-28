Sheffield Wednesday: Jordan Rhodes and Joost van Aken visit St Luke's Hospice

Sheffield Wednesday stars took time away from the pitch to visit a city hospice.

Owls striker Jordan Rhodes and Dutch defender Joost van Aken, spent time touring some of the hospice's facilities.

The duo were joined by Wednesday legend and broadcast pundit John Pearson as they met staff and hospice users.

All three were taken around St Luke's stunning new site at Clifford House, off Ecclesall Road South in Whirlow.

The picturesque Victorian structure, acquired in 2016, will house up to 30 users for relaxation, activities and support just yards from it’s base on Little Common Lane.

Clifford House, formerly owned by Gripple boss Hugh Facey, was keen to sell the building to St Luke’s and constructed an impressive state-of-the-art home on grounds next door. The building was once owned by Charles Clifford.

Many Sheffielder will know him for the dental hospital but he was once the chairman of the Morning Telegraph and Star.

Chief executive Peter Hartland spoke exclusively to The Star about the plans earlier this year and said: “What we want to do is translate the outstanding work we do in St Luke’s and bring that to Clifford House and making the hospice as a whole one of the best health care centre’s in the country, if not the world."