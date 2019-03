But how have the players fared overall this season? We have taken the average of each player's ratings awarded by us this season to see who are the top performers week in, week out. Note: Only players who have had ten or more ratings awarded are included.

1. Keiren Westwood Average rating: 6.9

2. Michael Hector Average rating: 6.8

3. Tom Lees Average rating: 6.6

4. Barry Bannan Average rating: 6.6

