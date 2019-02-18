Sheffield Wednesday fanzine aims to raise £1,000 for John Burkhill

A new Sheffield Wednesday fanzine is hoping to raise £1,000 from sales for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The first edition of the All Wednesday fanzine – inspired by Matt Exton’s All Wednesday film – came out in November last year, and raised over £900 for Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity.

Sheffield Wednesday fanzine

With its second edition, editors Paul Taylor and Steve Walmsley – who also edit the online Wednesday fanzine, War of the Monster Trucks, are hoping to break into four figures, which they will donate to Sheffield’s Man with the Pram, John Burkhill, in a bid to help him hit his target of £1m for the cancer charity.

Paul said: “When we brought out the first edition of All Wednesday, our key concern was to

cover our costs, but we decided that if we made any profit we would donate this to charity. We were delighted when all of the copies sold out really quickly and we were able to make a sizeable

donation to the Children’s Hospital Charity.

“The fanzine was supposed to be a one-off but it sold so well – and we enjoyed the experience so much – we decided to go again.”

Steve added: “As soon as we decided to produce a second edition it was a no-brainer who we

wanted to benefit from its sales. Everyone knows John Burkhill, with his green wig and his pram; he is a Sheffield legend who continues to spend so much of his time raising money for Macmillan.

“John is there with his pram for every Wednesday match, whatever the weather, and loads of fans stop to donate and have a chat. So, for this edition we have produced 100 more copies than last time and if we can get a sell-out we should be able to donate £1,000 to John’s fantastic campaign.

“We know that Wednesdayites will get fully behind this edition of All Wednesday to raise funds for John”.

All Wednesday edition 2 costs £2 and will go on sale for the Sheffield Wednesday home match versus Swansea this weekend, on Saturday February 23.