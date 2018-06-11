Sheffield Wednesday fans voice anger at disgusting tweet about one of club's most famous fans

Furious Sheffield Wednesday supporters have voiced their anger after a media group used a picture of one of its most popular fans on a fake front cover of an English Defence League magazine.

Jewish Voice tweeted a mocked up front page of what it said a front page of an EDL magazine might look like if it had one, including a picture of Owls fan Paul Gregory - also known as Tango.

Assistant manager Lee Bullen retweeted a number of tweets from fans voicing their fury at the image, one of which was from the club's supporters' club.

The tweet said: "Seriously hope Paul Gregory - a #swfc fan - sues you out of existence for this incredibly defamatory image of him. You should remove the image and make some recompense to him immediately - before this goes further.

"You've consistently ignored warnings about this for over 15 hours."

Fellow Owl Dan Kris also tweeted his support. He said: "As a Jewish Wednesday fan, this image must be taken down immediately. It’s embarrassing. I’ve been going to matches home and away for 20 years and Tango is a very good guy. This kind of image is just ignorant."

Jon McClure of Sheffield band Reverend and the Makers said he was trying to get the post removed

He tweeted Jewish Voice saying: "I despise Robinson but the man you’ve used in the photo is a football fan and unlikely to be a Tommy Robinson supporter. He’s a nice bloke. Please don’t drag him to make a gag."

Mr Gregory has had a season ticket at Hillsborough since 1979 and attends every game, home and away, despite living in Oxley, Wolverhampton.

The Star has contacted Jewish Voice for a comment and is awaiting a response.