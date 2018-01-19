Sheffield Wednesday fans urged to honour dedicated Owls supporter with 57th minute round of applause

The family of a devoted Sheffield Wednesday fan have called on fans to honour his memory with a 57th minute round of applause at Hillsborough on Saturday.

Roy Copley, a lifelong Owls fan and season ticket holder, died at Barnsley Hospital last Thursday, aged 57.

His wife and other family members will be at Hillsborough for Saturday's game against Cardiff and they have urged his 'football family' to do him proud.

Mr Copley, from Goldthorpe, in Barnsley, was a former lollipop man who gave up his job to become a full-time carer for his wife.

He was seriously injured in a crash in Worsbrough in October 2015, when a lorry collided with the moped he was riding. The HGV driver was later jailed for 16 months and banned from the roads.

Mr Copley was paralysed from the neck down but continued to attend Sheffield Wednesday's home games with the help of his carers.

His family, who have asked for their privacy to be respected at this time, described him as a 'thoroughly decent bloke'.

He leaves behind his father George, his brother Gary, his wife Margaret and his stepchildren and step-grandchildren.