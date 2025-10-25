Sheffield Wednesday fans react to administration: 'I haven't stopped smiling'

The Star spoke to Sheffield Wednesday fans ahead of today’s game (October 25) to hear their thoughts on the club entering administration.

Weeks of debt disputes ended yesterday as Sheffield Wednesday entered administration. Julian Pitts, Paul Stanley and Kris Wigfield of Begbies Traynor Group have now taken over the running of the club, tasked with keeping operations running, preserving jobs and overseeing a potential sale.

The move also leaves Wednesday liable for an expected 12-point EFL deduction.

Despite lingering worries for staff and local businesses, the mood at Hillsborough was overwhelmingly optimistic.

From the moment trams began rolling toward Leppings Lane, there was a buzz in the air.

Conversations about the club’s future mingled with laughter and cautious hope, with snippets of chatter about merchandise spending drifting through the crowd.

For the first time in months, there was colour, chatter and pride spilling out of the stadium.

Families filled the stands - with some parents bringing their children to Hillsborough for the very first time.

Lloyd, a lifelong fan, stood with his young son Henry, who clutched a blue-and-white scarf.

“We haven’t come for about six months except for freebies Henry’s had,” Lloyd said.

“It’s bittersweet, really - but one way of getting him [Chansiri] out of there. I’m just glad he’s gone and we’re really happy to be back.”

That sentiment, a mix of relief and affection, echoed all around.

“It’s fantastic news, isn’t it?” said Tim.

“A start of a new era.”

John, 83, who has been supporting the club for 75 years said he has no doubts: “It’s absolutely fantastic.”

For others, like Richard and Rob, long-time supporters, the mood was triumphant.

“Absolutely brilliant news that Chansiri’s gonna be gone, that’s the top and bottom of it,” Richard said firmly.

“Hopefully we’ll get someone in who’ll deal with the club in a professional and successful way.”

Nearby, Terry nodded in agreement: "It's a new start, we all think it is.”

That sense of renewal ran deep among the crowd.

Even as worries linger for those whose jobs rely on the club’s stability, there was a shared belief that the change could bring better days.

James, attending with his son William for the boy’s first match, described himself as very relieved.

As they spoke, cheers erupted behind them:“We got our Wednesday back,” someone shouted from the crowd.

James smiled: “It’s been a tough few years getting back to where we should be. It’s been a long, hard struggle, but now fans can come back, put money in the coffers, help out, and get staff paid on time.

“Hopefully the club will be run like it should be, because it’s a big club, and it should be up there. Hopefully this is the first game of many for William.”

Many supporters echoed that same optimism.

Jim, grinning from ear to ear, said he was “absolutely over the moon.”

He added: “I’ve wanted Chansiri gone for the past two or three years.”

For Max, the day symbolised the light at the end of a tunnel.

He explained, “We all welcome it - it’s been needed for a long time. It’s been a tough few days, but optimism is back. The fans are back, and we’re spending money again. Fans used that as a mechanism to force the club’s hand and make some change, and it worked.”

Perhaps the most heartfelt reaction came from a man who didn’t share his name but smiled as he looked up at the sky.

“I haven’t stopped smiling because we have our Sheffield Wednesday back,” he said.

“I’ve been supporting this club for 64 years. I’ve known some very dark places in recent times, but the sun is shining - the sun is shining on the club, and it shines on the righteous.”