Sheffield Wednesday fans pay tribute to Owls superfan who died aged 17

The parents of a disabled Sheffield Wednesday superfan who died last week have led the tributes to their son at his beloved Hillsborough.

Oliver Rains, who suffered with the degenerative condition spinal muscular atrophy, passed away on Wednesday, September 12, aged 17.

A tribute to the teenager was displayed on the 17th minute of the Owls’ game against Stoke City on Saturday.

READ MORE: Sheffield Wednesday 2 Stoke City 2 – match highlights

Oliver’s family and friends, including parents Helen and David, were visibly upset as the message was displayed.

Fans also broke out into a minute’s applause.

Olivers paents David and Helen leading the tribute to their son

Tributes have also been paid on social media to Oliver and a fundraising page has been set up for his family.

READ MORE: Character, crazy Jos Luhukay and the magic of Barry Bannan … the story of Sheffield Wednesday 2 Stoke City 2

Rotherham United midfielder Will Vaulks tweeted: “Sad start to my birthday hearing about the passing of @swfc fan Oliver Rains, I was lucky enough to meet him at Bluebell Wood and enjoyed the time I spent, despite getting abuse off him for being a @OfficialRUFC player!

“Great sense of humour and such quick wit. Rest in peace.”

Pictured are Olivers paents David and Helen leading the tribute to their son

Louise Danielle Booth wrote: “Ollie was an absolute superstar.

“Such a brave boy. I will miss his cheeky sense of humour we could all learn a lot from him.”

READ MORE: Sheffield Wednesday 2 Stoke City 2 – How Owls fans reacted to comeback draw

A fundraising page has been set up to raise money to help pay for Oliver’s funeral and for charities that help children in the same situation.

Pictured are Olivers paents David and Helen leading the tribute to their son

To donate to the fundraising page click here.