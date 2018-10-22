Sheffield Wednesday fans left frustrated after ‘website glitch’ for Steel City derby tickets 

Sheffield Wednesday fans were left frustrated after problems buying tickets for the Steel City derby on Friday, November 9.

Wednesday will travel to Bramall Lane in November for the first derby of the season and have been given an allocation of 2,192 tickets.

Sheffield Wednesday fans frustrated over Steel City derby ticket glitch

The club are releasing the tickets in batches to season ticket holders with the most priority points.

Tickets went on sale at 9am this morning to season ticket holders with 760 ticket priority points and then 720 points at 2pm.

However, some fans have stated that they were able to purchase tickets this morning with far fewer than than 760 points needed.

Many fans were left frustrated after seeing some tickets being sold to season ticket holders with fewer points than themselves.

Tickets are currently unable to purchase on the Sheffield Wednesday website following the suspected glitch.

Some fans have suggested that the club will refund tickets to anyone who has purchased them today without the required amount of points.

Nathan tweeted: “Can't wait for ticket office to either charge me £852 for my United tickets or just cancel them. Useless for most.”

Nicky Rowlinson tweeted: “Can’t believe people are moaning they’ve had united tickets refunded they didn’t qualify for them in the first place jog on #swfc”

Ryan Chadburn tweeted: “Just rang ticket office. They said anyone with less than 720 points will be refunded today at 4 PM. Even if you qualify for tomorrow morning’s batch. #swfc”

The Star has contacted Sheffield Wednesday for a comment