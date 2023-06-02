News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies

Sheffield Wednesday fans get message from 90s dance icon Janice Robinson

Sheffield Wednesday fans received a message from 90s dance icon Janice Robinson after celebrating promotion to the Championship.
By JC MediaContributor
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 10:11 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 10:11 BST
Janice made ‘Dreamer’ a hit in the 1990sJanice made ‘Dreamer’ a hit in the 1990s
Janice made ‘Dreamer’ a hit in the 1990s

She reacted after seeing a video of the team’s open-top bus parade, in which fans can be seen celebrating to a well-known 90s dance record.

Livin’ Joy’s Dreamer was blasted out of the speakers and was shared across social media, gaining thousands of views.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One of the viewers was none other than Janice Robinson, who made the song a number 1 hit with Livin’ Joy.

Most Popular

Writing to the fans, Janice penned a personal note to wish them and the Sheffield Wednesday team well.

“What a feeling,” she said. “Hearing my voice coming out of the speakers while the amazing Sheffield fans celebrated their special win.

"They sure are ‘Dreamers’ and I am wishing them and all of the Sheffield Wednesday team all the best in the coming months ahead.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Janice, who has had a successful solo career, often performs around the world, as well as in Sheffield at various club appearances.

She has sung for Oprah Winfrey and even once opened up for the late Tina Turner on her 2000 farewell tour.

Robinson is set to release a brand new single ‘Just A Little Love’ on June 7.

Related topics:Sheffield WednesdaySheffieldOprah WinfreyTina Turner