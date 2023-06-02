Sheffield Wednesday fans get message from 90s dance icon Janice Robinson

Sheffield Wednesday fans received a message from 90s dance icon Janice Robinson after celebrating promotion to the Championship.

Janice made ‘Dreamer’ a hit in the 1990s

She reacted after seeing a video of the team’s open-top bus parade, in which fans can be seen celebrating to a well-known 90s dance record.

Livin’ Joy’s Dreamer was blasted out of the speakers and was shared across social media, gaining thousands of views.

One of the viewers was none other than Janice Robinson, who made the song a number 1 hit with Livin’ Joy.

Writing to the fans, Janice penned a personal note to wish them and the Sheffield Wednesday team well.

“What a feeling,” she said. “Hearing my voice coming out of the speakers while the amazing Sheffield fans celebrated their special win.

"They sure are ‘Dreamers’ and I am wishing them and all of the Sheffield Wednesday team all the best in the coming months ahead.”

Janice, who has had a successful solo career, often performs around the world, as well as in Sheffield at various club appearances.

She has sung for Oprah Winfrey and even once opened up for the late Tina Turner on her 2000 farewell tour.