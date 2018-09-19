Sheffield Wednesday fan who saw sex act at Hillsborough tells fans: “Use your hands for clapping!”

The Sheffield Wednesday fan who witnessed a man and woman engaging in a sex act during a game at Hillsborough has cheekily told Owls fans heading to tonight’s Championship clash at Nottingham Forest: “Please use your hands for clapping!”

Tonight will be the Owls’ first game since a woman was spotted carrying out a sex act on a man during the Owls’ 2-2 draw with Stoke City on Saturday.

Now the Wednesday supporter who witnessed the lewd behaviour – which she says happened on The Kop in front of a 25,000 crowd – has told female fans to make sure they only use their hands for applauding the team in tonight’s game at the City Ground.

Twitter user, Chezza, who uses the Twitter handle @Chezricho tweeted: “I will be at Forest tonight. Ladies, please use your hands for clapping not….,” accompanied by five clenched fist emojis.

After Saturday’s game, which saw Wednesday come from 2-0 behind to snatch a point, she wrote: “Still can't get over how I saw a woman masturbating a bloke on Kop today. And I'm not joking.”

The female fan says a sex act was carried out at Hillsborough during Saturday's game against Stoke.

She added that the man and woman, who were seated behind her, spoke with foreign accents and added: “They spoke in English but both in foreign accents, so both must have been different nationalities. Jeez some people! It was disgusting in any language!”

She said the incident had taken place before Barry Bannan’s 82nd minute leveller which saw the Owls rescue a point.

Describing the sordid incident she added: “He had baggy shorts on, her hand was up them. Don’t want to remember the rest.”

But a club spokesman has said that there had been no official report of the incident.

Trevor Braithwait, director of communications at Sheffield Wednesday said: “No such incident was reported to the club either during or after the game in question.”

In a later tweet, Chezza wrote: “Spoilt rest of the match -genuinely didn't know what to do. Sat right behind me. Only just hitting me what actually happened!”