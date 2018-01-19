Sheffield Wednesday fan who died on the Kop given special Hillsborough tribute on his birthday

The family of a Sheffield Wednesday fan who died on the Kop have paid a touching tribute on what would have been his 59th birthday.

Nigel Goodinson collapsed and died after suffering a bleed on the brain just before kick-off when Wednesday faced Derby County in April last year.

Nigel Goodinson

The huge Owls fan was given emergency first aid by fans and paramedics in the ground before being rushed to hospital where he later died.

His family organised a number of tributes to the Sheffield man, including a minute's applause during the 58th minute of Wednesday's home game against Fulham on May 7.

Before the game, a white rose along with a Sheffield Wednesday shirt were left on Nigel's treasured seat in the Kop.

Earlier this month, his brother Jeffrey and his sister returned to the spot on the concourse where Nigel passed away to pay tribute on what would have been his 59th birthday.

Nigel Goodinson

On January 5, Jeffrey wrote: "Would just like to thank Sheffield Wednesday, today especially Tim and the lovely young lady on reception who sorted it for me and my sister to go to spot where my brother passed away last April on the concourse at the top of the Kop.

"My brother would have been 59 today. Thanks to everyone off the Wednesday family for lovely messages. Thank you."

Jeffrey left a blue and white flower with a handwritten tribute to his brother on the concourse where he passed away.