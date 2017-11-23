Sheffield Wednesday fan to get Atdhe Nuhiu's name tattooed on his body after tweet backfires

Atdhe Nuhiu has played 86 games for Sheffield Wednesday since his last goal; an equaliser against QPR in 2016.

So, Owls fan Mat Hamilton must have been quietly confident when he made this bold promise if the striker found the back of the net.

The teenager tweeted: "I will get a Nuhiu tattoo anywhere on my body if he scores an equaliser for us tonight #swfc"

Carlos Carvalhal's men were 2-1 down to Ipswich last night and in desperate need of an equaliser when Nuhiu was sent on in the 87th minute.

But, despite Mat's apparent lack of confidence in Nuhiu's scoring capabilities, the 28-year-old popped up with a vital last-minute strike to salvage a point for Wednesday.

Returning to Twitter after Nuhiu's goal, Mat tweeted: "What the **** have I done hahaahhahahaha, oh no."

His original tweet has now been retweeted more than 500 times with almost 1,000 likes and Mat said he has no plans to shirk away from his promise.

He tweeted: "Quick update on the situation, when I am 18 I will get the tattoo of this great man and post it on here. Until then it will remain my pinned tweet to remind me hahahaah. WEDNESDAY LOVE YOUU MORE THAN YOU WILL KNOWWWWWW #SWFC