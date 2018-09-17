Sheffield Wednesday fan’s disgust after woman performs sex act on man DURING game at Hillsborough 

A Sheffield Wednesday fan has told of her disgust – after seeing a woman perform a sex act on a man during Saturday’s game between the Owls and Stoke City at Hillsborough.

The mum of two took to Twitter to blast the pair that she says she spotted on The Kop during Saturday’s 2-2 draw which saw the Owls come back from 2-0 down to grab a point.

Twitter user @Chezricho wrote: “Still can't get over how I saw a woman masturbating a bloke on Kop today. And I'm not joking.”

She added that the man and woman, who were seated behind her, spoke with foreign accents and added: “They spoke in English but both in foreign accents, so both must have been different nationalities. Jeez some people! It was disgusting in any language!”

She said the incident had taken place before Barry Bannan’s 82nd minute leveller which saw the Owls rescue a point.

Responding to fans questioning whether the incident had taken place, she wrote: “This definately (sic) DID happen! I saw it with my own eyes! Wish I hadn't!

“She definately (sic) wasn't interested in the game!”

Describing the sordid incident, which took place in among a crowd of nearly 25,000 she added: “He had baggy shorts on, her hand was up them. Don’t want to remember the rest.”

Other supporters urged her to report the incident to the club suggesting that CCTV would be able to identify the sex-mad supporters.

She added: “Seriously I didn't know what to do. Obviously I could give them seat numbers but would they have CCTV?

“Spoilt rest of the match -genuinely didn't know what to do. Sat right behind me/ Only just hitting me what actually happened!”

We have contacted Sheffield Wednesday for comment.