Sheffield Wednesday fan left ‘stranded’ after scumbags smash into his car during Sheffield Derby 

A Sheffield Wednesday fan was left stranded after his car was broken into during the Sheffield Derby on Monday night.

Martin Stockley drove up to Hillsborough from Derby for the match against Sheffield United before parking his car on Dutton Road.

However, when he returned to his vehicle a few hours later he was dismayed to find that the passenger side window had been smashed into and his radio stolen.

The Sheffield Wednesday fan said he was left stranded in the city as a result of the break in, adding that a number of other cars on the same street had been targeted.

Martin said that five more cars on the street were damaged during the match while other fans said cars parked on Herries Road during matchdays have been targeted in the past.

Sheffield Wednesday fans said that the spate of break-ins has been an ongoing problems during home games for a number of seasons and have called on police to crack down on the problem.

Sheffield Wednesday fan Ted Fowler wrote to the Sheffield Star about the issue earlier this week, stating that ‘any car is fair game’ to the vandals.

He wrote: “People are getting to their vehicles after the game to find their car windows smashed. This has been going on for a few seasons now yet theu still haven’t caught these mindless vandals.

“At first people thought it was about theft, such as leaving valuables in plain sight but no, any car is fair game now.

“Someone put a picture on social media showing their car with every window smashed plus their tyres being either slashed or let down.

“The victim apparently phoned the police but was told they would not be sending anyone to her.

“I can sort of understand that with a large contingent of the police force being deployed at the match but the police must catch these criminals because it affects not only the car owners but all of us who own a car.

“So come on SY Police, let’s get these vandals caught.”

South Yorkshire Police has been approached for a comment.