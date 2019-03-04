Sheffield Wednesday fan arrested after ‘trying to break through police lines’ before Sheffield Derby

A Sheffield Wednesday fan was arrested before the Sheffield Derby after trying to break through the police lines outside Hillsborough.

The two sets of fans were kept apart by officers by the Leppings Lane tram station near Hillsborough prior to kick off.

Video footage showed a group of officers cordoning off one set of chanting fans while officers on horses kept another group of fans away.

Star reporter Dan Hayes captured the dramatic moment one Sheffield Wednesday fan attempted to burst through the police lines before being arrested.

In an earlier video, riot vans from Northumberland were also seen sheparding Sheffield Wednesday fans to the game earlier in the evening.

During the match, a fan threw a missile at Sheffield United defender Jack O’Connell as he prepared to take a throw in.

Around 300 officers are due to be involved in today’s derby day policing operation, with the majority from South Yorkshire Police, but others have been drafted in from neighbouring forces to strengthen numbers.

In addition to officers on the ground across the city, drones are also to be used to monitor crowds from the air.

Footage will be beamed to police chiefs to help them to direct resources to where they are needed most.

Chief Superintendent Shaun Morley, who is leading the policing operation, described the derby as a ‘significant’ event for the city.

“In terms of events within the city the derby is possibly one of the most significant.

“There will be around 300 officers on duty, the vast majority from South Yorkshire Police. We can’t abstract that amount from the force and continue operational business as normal so there will be some officers from other forces also used.”

He said ‘safety’ is the key focus of the operation.



