Sheffield Wednesday ‘extremely disappointed’ after fans' forum cancelled by venue

Sheffield Wednesday say they are ‘extremely disappointed’ after next Thursday’s fans’ forum at the Octagon Centre was cancelled by the venue.

The club have said they fully understand the how frustrated supporters must be, but say the decision was made entirely by the Octagon Centre despite their best efforts to provide assurances over their concerns.

Hillsborough Stadium (photo: PA).

They say they are now working hard to source an alternative venue to ensure the forum can go ahead as planned in the coming week.

A spokesperson from the University of Sheffield said: "In response to comments on social media, the risk assessment for this event has been reviewed and updated with regards to stewarding and safety.

“To ensure the safety of students, staff and visitors to our campus this booking has now been cancelled. We apologise to the club and fans for any inconvenience caused."

The club say they will provide further updates in due course.

