Sheffield Wednesday encourage fans to support S6 Foodbank as demand grows across city

Sheffield Wednesday will again organise a match-day food collection to support Sheffield S6 Foodbank and their vital work with people across the city.

The upcoming collection follows several successful collections over previous seasons, which saw fans donate food and money to support the foodbank.

Volunteers will be accepting donations from 12-3pm on Saturday, April 22, before the match against Exeter City, outside the Superstore and at Riverside.

Fans can donate canned and packaged goods, with S6 Foodbank requesting the following items in particular:UHT milkTinned fishTinned fruitToiletries; such as shampoo, shower gel and deodorantLarger-sized nappies, size 5 and above

Fans are also able to donate cash, either into secure donation buckets at the food donation points, or via Just Giving at: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/S6CityWide

Sheffield S6 Foodbank recently revealed that between April 2021 and March 2022 the foodbank supported over 50,000 people for the first time in its history, of which 19,837 were children. These figures equate to 1,152,000 meals, or 484 tonnes of food distributed by the charity, and represent a 28% increase in the number of people accessing support compared to the previous 12-month figure.

Chris Hardy, Sheffield S6 Foodbank manager commented, “The support we see across the community for people on the lowest incomes is incredible.

"But it shouldn’t be needed. We should all be free from hunger.

"No one should be pushed deeper into poverty without enough money for the things we all need. It’s not right that anyone in Sheffield needs our food bank in the first place - everyone should be able to afford the essentials.”

The Sheffield Wednesday collection forms part of Sheffield S6 Foodbank’s #S6CityWide campaign, which aims to raise £150,000 to provide one million plus meals between April and December 2023. Donations made support people living across the city, from Crookes to Sharrow and from Woodhouse to Firth Park.