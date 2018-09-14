Sheffield Wednesday confirms live coverage of games on BBC Radio Sheffield

Sheffield Wednesday has confirmed the a new deal allowing BBC Radio Sheffield to provide live coverage of its games

Radio Sheffield announced today that the club had agreed a new deal that will see the station resume live commentary on Owls’ away fixtures.

Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough stadium

The club will continue the SWFC-dedicated iFollow service.

The radio station announced at the beginning of the season that it could no longer provide live commentary after the club refused to accept a reduction in fees for coverage rights.

Sheffield Wednesday said talks remained ongoing between the Owls and the BBC following the start of the new season and ‘a deal to the satisfaction of both parties is now in place.’

The club added that an agreement has also been reached following feedback from Wednesday supporters since the expiry of the previous contract earlier this summer.

A club spokesman said: “The club would like to thank the BBC for the professional manner in which the organisation has conducted negotiations through a testing time and we look forward to resuming our partnership.”

BBC Radio Sheffield will resume commentary coverage at Sheffield Wednesday’s away game at Nottingham Forest FC on September 19 from 7.45pm.

