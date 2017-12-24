Sheffield Wednesday: Barry Bannan sends classy message to Carlos Carvalhal following his sacking

Have your say

Sheffield Wednesday star Barry Bannan has paid a classy tribute to Carlos Carvalhal on Twitter after he was sacked this morning.

Carvalhal, appointed Owls boss in June 2015, was sacked this morning following a seven-match winless run.

His last game in charge turned out to be his side's disappointing 2-1 defeat at home to Middlesborough on Saturday.

Carvalhal signed Bannan in August 2015 before handing him his debut for the Owls' 3-1 defeat at Burnley one month later,

Bannan became a pivotal member of Carvalhal's squad that season and was named in the Championship's PFA Team of the Year.

The Scottish international has gone on to make 108 appearances under Carvalhal, scoring five goals.

Following the news of the Portuguese's sacking this morning, Bannan took to Twitter to pay tribute to his former boss.

He tweeted: "Would like to thank the gaffer and his backroom staff for everything they done for me personally. Wish them all the best for the future."

Yesterday's defeat to Boro leaves Wednesday languishing in 15th position, closer to the relegation zone then the top six.