Sheffield Wednesday: Aston Villa midfielder Robert Snodgrass issues message to Owls fans after scoring late penalty

Aston Villa midfielder Robert Snodgrass has issued a personal message to Sheffield Wednesday supporters following his side's 4-2 victory at Hillsborough yesterday.

Snodgrass, currently on loan at Villa from West Ham United, scored an injury time penalty to secure all three points for Steve Bruce's promotion chasing side.

The former Hull City midfielder was the pantomime villain yesterday after Owls fans were quick to remind him of his comments before the 2016 Championship Playoff final, when he accused Wednesday forward Fernando Forestieri of 'cheating'.

Snodgrass tweeted: "For all you Sheff Wed fans that saying you want me to break my legs or die, keep your chins up today is a new day! Can’t give it if your not prepared to take a little bit back."

Some Owls fans waited outside to make their opinions on the Scot very clear after he had won a late penalty and converted it himself to make it 4-2 to Villa.

