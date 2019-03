Football is back this weekend and one group of Sheffield Wednesday fans will mark its return in style by walking to the Owls game at Stoke City.

The group, which will also feature a number of Stoke City supporters and former midfielder Liam Lawrence, will walk from Hillsborough to the bet365 Stadium.

The 55-mile trek will raise money for the Pulmonary Hypertension Association.

To sponsor the group visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/peaks4pha