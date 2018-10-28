Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United show support following Leicester City helicopter crash

Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United have sent their messages of support after a helicopter belonging to the chairman of Leicester City crashed outside the stadium last night.

Both teams took to social media to offer their support for those involved in the crash outside the King Power Stadium.

Posting on the club Twitter account, Sheffield Wednesday said: The thoughts of everyone at Sheffield Wednesday are with those at @LCFC and everyone affected following the incident after the match at The King Power Stadium.”

Sheffield United echoed a similar message, saying: “The thoughts of everyone at Sheffield United Football Club are with those at @LCFC following the post match incident at King Power Stadium.”

Sheffield’s Jamie Vardy and Harry Maguire, who both play for Leicester City, tweeted praying hand emojis.

Emergency services outside the King Power Stadium in Leicester after the helicopter of Leicester City Football Club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha crashed nearby (Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire)

The helicopter which belonged to Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha crashed outside the club’s ground at around 8:30pm last night.

Details of the incident remain unclear, but witnesses said the helicopter seemed to spiral out of control moments after it set off from the pitch.

It crashed into a car park at the stadium and was engulfed in flames.

A helicopter belonging to Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha ahead of the Premier League match at King Power Stadium, Leicester. (Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.)

There has been no official statement as to whether Mr Srivaddhanaprabha was on board the aircraft, and police have yet to release any information about the condition of the pilot or any passengers.

The BBC reported a source close to the Srivaddhanaprabha family as saying the club's 60-year-old chairman was on the helicopter.

BeINSPORTS' Ben Jacobs says he has spoken to King Power, and that Srivaddhanaprabha was on board, however there has been not official statement yet.

Leicester had drawn 1-1 against West Ham United at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester City chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha. (Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

The game kicked off at 17:30 and finished about one hour before the helicopter took off.

Srivaddhanaprabha leaves the stadium by his helicopter, which lands in the centre circle on the pitch, after every Leicester home game.

Srivaddhanaprabha, who owns the King Power company, bought Leicester in 2010 and became chairman the following February.

One witness told Sky News: "I hope they're okay. Doesn't seem like they have had much of a chance. Just burst into flames."

Pete Ripley, associate director of operations at East Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "We received a call at 8.38pm on October 27 to reports of a helicopter crash in the car park of King Power Stadium in Leicester.

"We have sent a doctor in a car, two paramedics in ambulance cars, a crewed ambulance and our Hazardous Area Response Team, with the first resource arriving within two minutes of the call."

A Leicester City spokesman said: "We are assisting Leicestershire Police and the emergency services in dealing with a major incident at King Power Stadium. The club will issue a more detailed statement once further information has been established."