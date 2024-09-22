Sheffield Wednesday and England legend Viv Anderson to auction historic football shirt
On October 1 and 2, 2024, former England and Sheffield Wednesday player Viv Anderson will sell a collection of items including his debut 1978 England shirt, walk-on tracksuit and England cap.
Anderson said: “All I've ever wanted to do is play football. I've worked hard, had a great career and I'm glad to have inspired people along the way.
“The time has come to sell some of the wonderful memories of my time as a professional footballer - I'd like to see my family benefit, and I hope some of the items will be shared around the world for people to enjoy.
“Black players so often had to fight to get to, and stay in, their position, and this memorabilia is a part of that history."
Anderson was the first black player to represent the England National Team in an international match.
Items from the late Scottish football international Gordon McQueen and the Northern Irish Manchester United and Newcastle United hero David McCreery will also feature in the first day of the auction.
The second day will showcase a superb collection of rare, iconic shirts, boots and ephemera from some of the biggest players in the game, including Maradona, Terry Butcher, David Beckham and the jersey worn by Birmingham City’s Ernie Curtis in the 1931 FA Cup Final.
David Convery, head of sporting memorabilia at Graham Budd Auctions, said: “When we sell anything on behalf of a client, we are merely only temporary custodians, hoping its next destination is the right one, but to be able to curate such wonderful treasures from the collection of [Anderson,] a player that meant so much to me growing up and to countless others, is a true honour.”
Day 1
The Viv Anderson Collection - £100,000-155,000 - Vendor Viv Anderson
The collection comprises 121 lots of shirts, caps, medal, memorabilia relating to Viv’s career.
- 1978 Debut shirt First Black Player to play for England, England v. Czechoslovakia £30,000-50,000
- Debut Cap £7,000-10,000
- Debut Tracksuit £1,500-2,000
- 1980 European Cup Final winners medal £10,000-15,000
- 1978 Nottingham Forest 1978 Division 1 League Championship plaque £3,000-5,000
Gordon McQueen Collection - £40,000-60,000 - Vendor McQueen Family
The collection comprises 33 lots including medals and international swap shirts.
- 1974 Leeds United Division 1 League Championship plaque £3,000-5,000
- 1975 European Cup Runners-up Medal £4,500-6,500 (Leeds United)
- 1973 European Cup Winners Cup Final Runners up medal £2,000-3,000 (Leeds United)
- 1983 F.A.Cup Winners Medal (Manchester United) £15,000-20,000
- 1979 F.A.Cup Runners-up medal £4,000-6,000
David McCreery Collection - £70,000-100,000 - Vendor from private collector
The collection comprises 60 lots including Caps, International swap shirts, domestics shirts and tracksuits.
- 1977 FA Cup Winners Medal (Manchester United) £13,000-15,000
- 1976 FA Cup Final match worn shirt £8,000-10,000
- 1976 FA Cup final runners-up medal £3,000-5,000
- 1979 FA Cup final match issued shirt £4,000-6,000
Day 2
Maradona
- Pair of match issued/worn Puma Diego Maradona, 1996-97, in used condition the tongues with PUMA 10 DIEGO MARADONA and the heels with PUMA 10, £2,000-3,000
- Manchester United v Stalybridge Celtic Manchester Senior Cup match programme, 3rd February 1923, £3,800-4,200
- Manchester United v Chelsea and Stoke City, double issue match programme, 1st and 3rd January 1925, £3,500-4,500
Terry Butcher
White and blue No.6 England v. Poland match worn short-sleeved shirt, World Cup 1986 - £2,000-3,000
David Beckham
Red and black No.32 A.C. Milan v. Inter Milan match worn long-sleeved shirt - £2,000-3,000
Ernie Curtis
Blue and white Birmingham City v. West Bromwich Albion 1931 Cup Final match worn long-sleeved shirt, Kinch & Lack, 40, with button-up collar and embroidered cloth badge inscribed FINALIST 1931, areas of moth holes, front, back and collar, sun faded to front, £4,000-6,000
