Snow has started falling across Sheffield and is settling in many places, with warnings of disruption across the city.

The latest Met Office weather forecast for central Sheffield shows heavy snow until 4pm today, Thursday, February 8, followed by heavy rain. A yellow weather warning is in place, with travel delays possible and the potential for power cuts and rural communities becoming cut off.

Snow on High Storrs Drive, Sheffield, this morning

For the Hallam Head area, the latest forecast shows heavy snow until 7pm this evening, followed by a mixture of rain and sleet.

An amber weather warning is in place there until 6pm today, with travel delays likely and the potential for vehicles to get stranded on roads. Power cuts are possible too, and there is a 'good chance' some rural communities could become temporarily cut off.

How much snow is expected to fall?

Sheffield City Council contractor Streets Ahead has said that 2-5cm of snow is possible in areas up to 200m above sea level, with 5-8cm possible over 200m and 10cm in the highest areas of the city, over 300m.

After the snow, the Met Office forecast for central Sheffield shows heavy rain until 7am on Friday, February 9, followed by light rain until 6pm. Saturday, however, is expected to be largely dry.

Below is the latest hour-by-hour weather forecast from the Met Office for central Sheffield, as of 10.30am.

Hour-by-hour weather forecast for Sheffield as snow starts falling

11am: heavy snow, 1C

12pm: heavy snow, 0C

1pm: heavy snow: 0C

2pm: heavy snow: 0C

3pm: heavy snow: 0C

4pm: heavy snow, 0C

5pm: heavy rain, 1C

6pm: heavy rain, 1C

7pm: heavy rain, 1C

8pm: heavy rain, 2C

9pm: light rain, 2C

10pm: heavy rain, 2C