The latest Met Office forecast for Sheffield shows nine hours of heavy snow are expected to fall during the day, with a 'feels like' temperature as low as -4C.

Travel delays on roads and public transport are likely with power cuts possible and a chance that some rural communities will be temporarily cut off.

The snow in Sheffield is expected to be bookended by sleet and heavy rain, with downpours continuing well into Friday, meaning it might not stick around for too long.

Below is the latest hour-by-hour Met Office weather forecast for Sheffield for Thursday, as of 12.30pm on Wednesday, February 7.

* This is the forecast for central Sheffield, where a yellow snow warning is in place. More severe weather is expected in the Hallam Head area of the city, where an amber warning is in place and snow is expected between 8am on Thursday and midnight on Friday morning.

Hour-by-hour weather forecast for Sheffield

12am (midnight): cloudy, 2C

1am: cloudy, 2C

2am: cloudy, 2C

3am: cloudy, 2C

4am: cloudy, 1C

5am: cloudy, 1C

6am: cloudy, 1C

7am: cloudy, 1C

8am: overcast, 2C

9am: overcast, 2C

10am: sleet, 1C

11am: heavy snow, 1C

12pm: heavy snow, 1C

1pm: heavy snow, 1C

2pm: heavy snow, 1C

3pm: heavy snow, 0C

4pm: heavy snow, 0C

5pm: heavy snow, 1C

6pm: heavy snow, 1C

7pm: heavy snow, 1C

8pm: sleet, 1C

9pm: heavy rain, 2C

10pm: heavy rain, 2C