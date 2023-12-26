The Met Office says there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A weather warning has been issued for Sheffield, with heavy rain set to bring the risk of flooding and travel disruption.

The Met Office has declared a yellow weather warning covering Sheffield and much of northern England, which will be in place from 3am tomorrow, Wednesday, December 27 until 6pm that evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The warning states that there is a 'small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings'.

It adds that flooding and surface water could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures, and could cause delays or cancellations to trains and buses, while there is a 'slight chance' of power cuts.

There is also a 'small chance', the warning states, that some communities will become cut off due to flooded roads and that fast flowing or deep floodwater could pose a 'danger to life'.

The latest Met Office weather forecast for Sheffield shows almost constant heavy rain between 2am and 4pm on Wednesday, December 27, with only a slight let up at around midday when light rain is expected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drier conditions are expected on Wednesday evening, while the forecast for Thursday is for cloudy conditions changing to light rain by late morning.