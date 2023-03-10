Trees are reported to have fallen all across Sheffield today – due to the weight of snow.

Reports of incidents have come from areas across the city, with pictures showing large sections of trees having fallen onto cars, and officials reporting nearly 80 urgent calls as a result of the problem.

It is not know how much damage has been caused by the incidents, but the Star has approached the emergency services and Sheffield Council to ask for details of any damage or injury that they have been notified about.

Pictures show sections of trees that landed on cars that were seen earlier today.

Reports of incidents describe problems near Broomhill, and one resident told The Star: “So many trees in Millhouses Park and Hutcliffe Woods have fallen, extremely big trees.”

Streets Ahead, the Sheffield Council department responsible for looking after the city’s roads, said: “As well as the snow overnight, our teams were also dealing with reports of fallen trees. In total we received 79 urgent calls from 10pm, many of which we're still working through. Thank you for your patience whilst we do this.”

Sheffield has seen travel disrupted and some of the heaviest snowfall in years, with Weston Park weather station recording 30cm. A spokesman said: “After a quick check, I can confirm that today is our snowiest March day on record with 30cm! Previous record was 18/03/1979 with 27cm.”

There have also been over 200 schools closed across South Yorkshire today as a result of the weather today.

