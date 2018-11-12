Sheffield weather: This is when the Met Office expects it to snow again in South Yorkshire

Sheffield is enjoying fairly mild temperatures at the moment - but the Met Office expects that to change very soon.

Overnight frost and wintry showers have been few and far between so far this Autumn as sunny spells and mild conditions have persisted throughout November.

People enjoying the snow in Norfolk Heritage Park, Sheffield, after a wintry blast swept over the UK in March, 2018.

The Met Office believes the "generally dry but often cloudy conditions" will continue for the next week or so with temperatures above average for the time of year.

But forecasters expect the end of the month to bring a cold spell as overnight frosts creep in and the weather turns more unsettled.

As we move from November and into December, the Met Office predicts 'spells of more unsettled weather' as temperatures fall below freezing, which will bring 'an increased chance of snow'.

So we can assume that the next snowfall will be in the first couple of weeks of December - just as talk of a white Christmas starts.

The odds of snow falling at Leeds Bradford Airport (the site that bookies use as their marker for a white Christmas in Yorkshire) currently stand at between 4/1 and 7/1.

The Met Office long-term weather forecast for the end of November and beginning of December

"There will be an increasing chance of some more unsettled interludes developing, with showers or longer spells of rain spreading to many areas at times.

"Temperatures are likely to be below average overall, with a marked increase in the likelihood and extent of frosts, with any milder interludes likely to be short lived.

"With more generally colder temperatures, there will be an increased chance of snow, particularly for northern hills, during spells of more unsettled weather."

The Met Office forecast for the rest of this week

"Tuesday: Showers at first, but these gradually dying away through the morning. Dry into the afternoon with sunny spells and lighter winds. Maximum temperature 13C.

"Outlook for Wednesday to Friday: Windy with some occasionally heavy rain at first on Wednesday. Staying cloudy but drier on Thursday and Friday with lighter winds. Mild for the time of year."