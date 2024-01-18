Severe frosts are set to develop overnight into Friday, with a risk of icy patches

The temperature in Sheffield is set to rise to a chilly two degrees today (Thursday January 18) - before plunging back to zero at 5pm.

The Met Office is forecasting dry and sunny conditions but 'remaining very cold' all day.

The cold snap this week saw temperatures dip to minus five on high ground on the edges of the city last night.

The Met Office says severe frosts are set to develop overnight into Friday, with a risk of icy patches, and a minimum temperature of minus five, climbing to four degrees during the day and staying dry.

The freezing weather is set to end by Sunday when the temperature will be 11 degrees.