Sheffield weather: Police issue 'do not drive' warning as roads closed due to flooding

South Yorkshire Police have issued a 'do not drive' warning today

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 21st Oct 2023, 10:46 BST
Motorists in South Yorkshire are being advised by South Yorkshire Police "not to travel unless necessary".

The warning this morning came as the county was still being lashed by Storm Babet.

A number of flood alerts remain in place today and some roads are still closed because of standing floodwater.

Residents have been evacuated in Catcliffe

At 10.30am today, the following roads in Sheffield were closed, according to the city council:

> Penny Lane

> Fife Street

> Beaver Hill Road

> Weedon Street

> Wortley Road

> Manchester Rd (junction with Rails Road and Rivelin Valley Road)

According to Rotherham Council's website at 10.30am, the following roads in the town were closed:

> Treeton Lane, Aughton

> Main Street, Brookhouse

> Poplar Way, Catcliffe

> Cinder Bridge Road, Greasbrough

> Hooton Road, Kilnhurst

> Rowms Lane, Swinton

> Long Lane, Treeton

> Recreation Road, Wath

> Moorhouse Lane, Whiston

According to Doncaster Council's website, the following roads in the city were closed:

> Greys Bridge, Old Doncaster Road

> Fordstead Lane, between Arksey and Barnby Dun

> Ling Field Road

> Jubilee Bridge, Ferry Road

> Ferry Boat Lane

> Denaby Lane

> Fishlake Nab Bridge

> Pastures Road, Mexborough

> Pastures Lane, Mexborough

> Thorpe Bank

> Town End, Bentley

> A6023, Doncaster Road

