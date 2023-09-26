News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield weather: Met Office issues Storm Agnes yellow wind warning, with strong gusts to batter city

The Met Office warning runs from 10am on Wednesday, September 27 to 7am on Thursday, September 28

By News desk
Published 26th Sep 2023, 05:00 BST
A yellow weather warning has been issued for Sheffield, with strong winds expected to batter the city as Storm Agnes blows in this week.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Sheffield, with strong winds forecast. Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty ImagesA yellow weather warning has been issued for Sheffield, with strong winds forecast. Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
The Met Office warning runs from 10am on Wednesday, September 27 to 7am on Thursday, September 28.

It states: "A spell of strong winds is expected to move northeast through Wednesday, with a small chance that they could be significantly disruptive."

In Sheffield, the latest forecast shows the strongest winds are expected between around 7pm on Wednesday and 4am on Thursday, with gusts reaching 38mph in the early hours of Thursday.

Significantly stronger winds are expected in other parts of the country.

The weather warning, which is in place for much of the country, states that there is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris. It says damage to buildings, such as tiles being blown from roofs, is also possible, along with power cuts and travel disruption.

