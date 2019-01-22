Sheffield weather forecast: Weather warnings in place as icy conditions continue

Have your say

The weather in Sheffield is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict and mixture of small sunny spells and cloud, alongside below freezing temperatures and icy conditions.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for ice is in place for Sheffield until 12pm today.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

This morning will see a mixture of sunny spells and cloud, with the temperature reaching 3C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

This afternoon will be cloudy throughout, but remaining dry, with the temperature reaching its peak of 4C by 1pm.

However, the temperature will begin to dip after 3pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

This evening will become quickly dark, with the temperature dipping to 1C by 7pm.

The temperature overnight will be -1C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow will see sunny spells throughout the day, but temperatures will remain cool, with a peak of 3C and a minimum temperature of -2C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 26 Jan to Monday 4 Feb said: “Changeable on Saturday with rain and hill snow clearing southeastwards, to leave a brighter and showery picture for the remainder of the weekend.

“Showers will be of a wintry mix with snow possible at lower levels, particularly in the north and it will be windy with coastal gales probable in the north and west.

“Thereafter, the final few days of January and early February are likely to remain rather unsettled with brisk winds, outbreaks of rain and hill snow, as well as some showery interludes in between.”