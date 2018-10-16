Sheffield weather forecast: This is when the sun will return to Sheffield

The weather in Sheffield is set to be dull today, as forecasters predict cloud throughout most of the day.

However, temperatures are set to climb today, reaching a peak of 16C.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

This morning is set to be cloudy, reaching 14C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

This afternoon will continue to be cloudy, with some small, sunny spells at around 3pm. It will then become overcast again as the afternoon progresses. The temperature will increase slightly, reaching its peak of 16C by 3pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

This evening will continue to be cloudy, with temperatures beginning to dip after 7pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow is set to be cloudy throughout the day, with a maximum temperature of 15C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

Thursday is set to see bright, sunny skies throughout the day, accompanied by a temperature of around 12C. Friday is set to be cloudier, with some small sunny spells.

Looking further ahead, the end of October and into early November could see weather systems become slow-moving at times. This will lead to the risk of longer unsettled spells, but also the chance of longer settled spells.

During any generally settled and drier spells of weather there is an increasing risk of overnight frost and fog, especially in the north of the UK. On the whole temperatures are likely to be rather cold overall.