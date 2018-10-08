Sheffield weather forecast: This is when temperatures will begin to climb

Have your say

The weather in Sheffield is set to be dull today as forecasters predict cloud throughout the day.

However, temperatures will begin to climb this week in Sheffield, reaching highs of 19C.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

This morning is set to see cloud, reaching 14C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

This afternoon will continue to be cloudy, but the temperature will climb to a peak of 16C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

This evening will continue to be cloudy, with temperatures beginning to slowly dip after 8pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow is set to be sunnier, with sunny spells and some cloud throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 16C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

Wednesday and Thursday will see temperatures climb to 19C, with sunny spells and cloud. Although Friday is set to see rain, the temperature will still be around 17C, with Saturday and Sunday remaining warm.

Looking ahead, there is an increasing chance that the weather towards the end of October will turn more settled as high pressure re-establishes, according to the Met Office. This would bring lighter winds and some sunshine by day but cold nights with frost and fog.