Sheffield weather forecast: This is when rain will hit Sheffield today as temperatures plummet

The weather in Sheffield is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict sunny spells, cloud and rain throughout the day.

Temperatures will plummet this week as a cold front comes in from the east, with overnight temperatures as low as 4C.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

This morning will see a mixture of sunny spells and cloud, with the temperature reaching its peak of 9C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

This afternoon will continue to see a mixture of sunny spells and cloud, but the temperature will begin to dip from 2pm onward.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

Light rain will then hit from 5pm onward, easing slightly after 6pm before then continuing from 8pm onward. The temperature will then be 6C overnight.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Rain will then continue overnight, into the early hours of tomorrow morning and throughout the rest of the day, remaining heavy from 11am onward. Maximum temperature of 6C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

According to the Met Office, Wednesday to Friday in Yorkshire will see “Winds easing, but it will remain cold with showers or longer spells of rain, wintry across hills. Becoming drier and brighter on Friday. Risk of frost and icy patches overnight.”

Looking further ahead for the UK in general, “Through the rest of November, there will often be cloudy skies, with the likelihood of some showers, which may bring hillsnow in the north of the UK.

“There will be some sunny spells too, although the breeze will make for a marked wind chill at times, especially in the south and west where there may be gales in exposed areas.”