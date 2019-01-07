Sheffield weather forecast: This is when rain is set to hit Sheffield today

The weather in Sheffield is set to be dull today, as forecasters predict cloud throughout most of the day, with light showers in the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

This morning will be overcast, but the temperature will warmer than of late, reaching 10C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

This afternoon Sheffield will continue to be cloudy, with the temperature reaching its peak of 11C by 1pm. Light rain is set to hit from 1pm to around 4pm, when it will then ease and become cloudy once again.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

This evening will become quickly dark, with the temperature beginning to slowly dip after 6pm. The temperature overnight will be 7C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow will be cooler but brighter, with sunny spells throughout the day and a maximum temperature of 7C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

Looking further ahead for the UK in general, “Friday will be cloudy for many, with the best of the brightness in the north.

“It will probably turn more unsettled from the northwest into Saturday, with heavy rain and strong winds followed by showers, and some snow is likely over higher ground in the north.

“Gales will be possible in the north and west, and it will turn colder from the northwest.

“The weather is set to become generally more changeable, with gales at times and bands of rain crossing from the west. Some snow is expected in the north, especially in brighter, showery, colder interludes between weather systems.”