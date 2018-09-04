Sheffield weather forecast: This is when rain is set to hit Sheffield today

The weather in Sheffield is set to be a dull and cloudy as forecasters predict both periods of cloud and some light showers.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

This morning is set to see light showers until around 12pm, accompanied by temperatures of 12C. It will begin as a light drizzle at 9am before turning into light showers. It will also be overcast during the morning and into the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

This afternoon will continue to be dull and cloudy, with temperatures of around 15/16C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

This evening will be similar, with periods of cloud and a temperature of 15C. The temperature will then begin to dip at around 10pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow will be brighter, with sunny spells throughout the afternoon and a maximum temperature of 19C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

The rest of this week is set to see a mixture of sunny spells and light showers, with temperatures ranging from 14-19C.

According to the Met Office the second half of September is expected to see a good deal of dry and warm weather around the UK.

However, spells of more changeable weather will become increasingly likely as the month progresses.

Daytime temperatures are expected to be above average overall, with some warm days across the south and east at the start of the period, and with the warmer weather spreading further north and west at times.