Sheffield weather forecast: This is when rain is set to hit Sheffield

The weather in Sheffield is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict both sunshine and cloud throughout the day.

Although, temperatures are on the rise this week in Sheffield, reaching highs of 20C, rain is still set to hit as the week progresses.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

This morning is set to be dull and cloudy, reaching 14C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

This afternoon is set to be brighter, with sunny spells and a peak temperature of 16C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

Early evening will continue to see sunny spells, before again becoming cloudy. The temperature will begin to slowly dip after 7pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow is set to be both brighter and warmer, with bright sunny skies and a peak temperature of 20C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

Thursday will see temperatures remain at 20C, but it will be cloudier than the previous day.

However, light showers are then set to hit Sheffield at around 10am on Friday morning, with temperatures of 17C. Sunday will also see rain throughout the day, accompanied by temperatures of 16C.

Looking ahead, there is an increasing chance that the weather towards the end of October will turn more settled as high pressure re-establishes, according to the Met Office. This would bring lighter winds and some sunshine by day but cold nights with frost and fog.