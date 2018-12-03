Sheffield weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit Sheffield today

The weather in Sheffield is set to be mostly dull today as forecasters predict heavy rain and cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

The weather in Sheffield is set to be mostly dull today as forecasters predict heavy rain and cloud throughout the day

Light rain will turn heavy from 9am onward, continuing until 12pm. The temperature will be reasonably mild, reaching 8C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

Rain will cease by early afternoon, with cloud then setting in. There will be small sunny spells at around 2pm, before becoming cloudier again at around 4pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

This evening will become quickly dark, but remain dry, with the temperature dipping to 5C by 8pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow will be brighter, with sunny spells throughout most of the day. However, the temperature will be cooler, with a peak of 7C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

Looking ahead, “For the middle part of December there are signs that there will be more frequent periods of dry and colder weather, bringing a greater chance of overnight frost and fog,” according to the Met Office.

“However, for the weeks immediately before and after Christmas, wetter and milder weather will become more likely, with the potential for some windy or even stormy spells, and above average temperatures.

“Any snow associated with these wet spells is likely to be confined to hills in the north.”