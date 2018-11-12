Sheffield weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit Sheffield today

The weather in Sheffield is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict sunshine, cloud and heavy rain.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

This morning is set to be reasonably bright, with sunny spells throughout and the temperature reaching 11C by lunchtime.



What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

Early afternoon will continue to see sunny spells, with the temperature reaching its peak of 12C by 2pm.



What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

Heavy rain is set to hit at 5pm, easing off at around 6pm, which is when the temperature will begin to cool. A light rain shower is then forecast at around 10pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow is set to be bright and sunny throughout most of the day, with a maximum temperature of 12C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

Looking further ahead for the UK in general, “Friday and the weekend look mostly dry with variable, sometimes large amounts of cloud, with the brightest conditions likely to the north of high ground and possibly more generally across northern and north-eastern parts of the British Isles,” according to the Met Office.

“Overnight mist and fog patches are possible, which could be slow to clear.”

“During the following week little change is expected to the weather. The far west and northwest could have some patchy rain, whilst the majority hold onto settled conditions.”