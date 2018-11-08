Sheffield weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit Sheffield today

The weather in Sheffield is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict cloud, sunny spells and a mixture of light and heavy rain.

Various parts of the UK are set to see heavy rain this week, as a ‘vortex’ of low pressure from the Atlantic brings wet and windy weather conditions.

The weather in Sheffield is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict cloud, sunny spells and a mixture of light and heavy rain

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

This morning is set to be mainly cloudy, with light rain set to hit at 11am, easing off by 12pm. The temperature will reach 10C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

Early afternoon will then be overcast, before light rain hits at 1pm. This will then become heavier at 2pm. The rain will ease off by 3pm, remaining cloudy for the rest of the afternoon. The temperature will reach its peak of 11C by 1pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

This evening will then remain cloudy and dry, with the temperature dipping to 8C by 9pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow is set to be cloudy throughout most of the day, with heavy rain from 6pm onward. Maximum temperature of 11C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

Looking further ahead into next week, “The unsettled, windy regime looks set to continue through Monday and Tuesday, bringing sunshine and bands of heavy blustery showers.

“From mid-week there will probably be a transition away from the unsettled theme with generally drier conditions becoming established, any rain and stronger winds probably becoming confined to the far northwest.

“Bright or sunny spells are possible but mist and fog could be rather persistent for some, especially in central and southeastern areas.

“Mild or very mild for many and any overnight frosts should be mainly confined to the north.

“A return to more unsettled weather may occur at the very end of next week or into the following weekend.”