Sheffield weather forecast: This is when heavy rain is set to hit Sheffield today

The weather in Sheffield is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunny spells throughout most of the day, with some periods of cloud and light showers.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

This morning will see sunny spells and cloud, with the temperature reaching its peak of 10C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

Heavy rain will then hit from 1pm until 2pm, before then seeing bright sunshine. Light rain will then hit from 4pm onwards. The temperature will remain at 10C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

This evening the temperature will dip to 7C by 8pm. Overnight temperature of 7C. Light rain will hit from 11pm onwards.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow will be similar, with a mixture of light rain, sunny spells and cloud. Maximum temperature of 9C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office outlook for Friday 22 Feb to Sunday 3 Mar said: “Friday is likely to be mild but breezy across the UK with many places dry and sunny. The southeast may see some early mist and fog, but also the best of the sunshine and very mild in places.

“The far northwest could see some rain and stronger winds; generally cloudier, more changeable here.

“This northwest-southeast split in conditions is likely to be maintained through the weekend and into next week.

“Any spells of rain from the northwest will tend to weaken as it moves southeast, bringing cloudier spells. Dry, settled conditions are likely to dominate through the end of February away from the far northwest; overnight frosts are possible.”