Sheffield weather forecast: This is when heavy rain is set to hit Sheffield today

The weather in Sheffield is set to be overcast and rainy today, as forecasters predict cloud and heavy rain. A yellow weather warning of strong wind is also in place from 6pm tonight to 9am tomorrow morning.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

This morning will be overcast and chilly, with the temperature reaching 14C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

This afternoon is set to see continuous heavy rain from 1pm well into the evening. The temperature will reach a peak of 16C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

This evening will continue to see heavy rain, with temperatures picking up slightly into the evening, before beginning to dip after 11pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow will again see continuous rain throughout the day. However, rain will be slightly lighter, with a maximum temperature of 13C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

Saturday is set to be overcast, with light showers then returning on Sunday. A yellow weather warning is also in place between 9am on Sunday to 9am on Monday.

According to the Met Office, Atlantic weather systems are then likely to continue to arrive from the west through the rest of September, bringing generally wetter conditions.

Strong winds are likely at times with a low risk of gales. Between spells of rain there will be some pleasant sunshine, however it will feel cool during spells of strong winds.