Sheffield weather forecast: This is when heavy rain is set to hit Sheffield

The weather in Sheffield is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict cloud and small spells of sunshine throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

This morning is set to see a mixture of cloud and sunny spells, with temperatures reaching 15C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

Early afternoon is set to be cloudy, with the temperature increasing slightly to 16C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

Early evening will see some small sunny spells before the cloud returns. Temperatures will begin to dip after 8pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow is set to be overcast, with continuous rain from 4pm onward. This rain will become heavier after 9pm. Maximum temperature of 15C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

The rest of this week will see cloudy skies and temperatures ranging between 9-12C. Saturday is set to see heavy rain continuously throughout the day, with temperatures dropping to 9C.

Sunday will be slightly warmer at 12C, with cloud forecast throughout the day.

According to the Met Office, the weather in the second half of October looks likely to be on the wet and windy side, though drier and brighter interludes are likely too.

Gales are possible at times, particularly in the northwest.Temperatures will probably be generally colder than average by then, but with some short-lived milder interludes at times.